An ugly first half ended goalless with mistakes aplenty from both sides, the importance of the game appearing to weigh heavily on players. Norwich, with just two points on the board going into the clash, knew it was one they must win and had spells in the first 45 minutes without creating many clear-cut chances.

Leeds were also struggling to make Canaries stopper Tim Krul work for his keep but took the lead early in the second half through Raphinha. Norwich hit back within two minutes, Andrew Omobamidele heading in from a cheaply-conceded corner, before Rodrigo restored Leeds' advantage two minutes after that.

The latter stages were tense but Leeds held out for only their second Premier League victory of the season, one that moved them out of the drop zone.

"The performance was a deserved victory," said Bielsa, who was delighted to see both Raphinha and Rodrigo get their fourth and second goals of the season respectively, but described Norwich's goal as an 'avoidable error.'

"The game was very disputed. It wasn’t an easy game to play for us. We had many situations where we could have created danger. But despite that, we didn’t manage to create that many [chances]. The ones that we did obtain, there wasn’t a great percentage that we could turn into a goal.

"A very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive.

"Without goals the performance is not expressed. It is very difficult to score. To be able to count on players that unbalance is very necessary."

Raphinha carried the Leeds threat down the right and was their most dangerous player for the vast majority of the game. Bielsa tried both Jack Harrison and Daniel James up front, without huge success, because he felt their physical profiles would enable them to take advantage of the Norwich defence.

"I imagined that a number nine that is light, like the wingers, could find spaces in between the three centre backs, to the sides of the right centre back, or to the sides of the number five, because the number 44 played more to the mark of Raphinha.

"I had the impression that James as well as Harrison could find passes in behind, like the ones that I could imagine. After the importance of their right full-back, the number two, made us dulcify their relationship, first it was James and then it was Harrison."

Bielsa believes question marks over the team's direction are ever-present but in difficult times it's his job to insulate the players from anxiety.

"The question of where the team’ season is going is always present," he said.

"Of course they’re more justified when we’ve put together negative results. But it’s part of our job to manage these moments. And to maintain the calm and to transmit confidence and security in the unstable moments."

He also expressed his sympathy for the job his counterpart Daniel Farke is facing at Norwich, who already appear all-but doomed in the Premier League. Bielsa hopes the German can turn things around.

"The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with," said Bielsa.