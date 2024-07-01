'Verbal offer' made for Tottenham's ex-Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon with rivals also keen
Competition is ramping up for last season’s Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon who is now the subject of a ‘verbal offer’ from a new Premier League arrival.
Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and the defender excelled for Daniel Farke’s side, making 45 league starts and playing 3994 minutes of Championship football including the play-offs.
Leeds are naturally keen for Rodon to return and the 26-year-old is not believed to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans but Spurs took up the option to extend Rodon’s contract by another year this summer amid a raft of interest in him after last season’s displays.
The three teams that beat Leeds to promotion in Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all been credited with interest in Rodon and Football London are now reporting that Ipswich have made a verbal offer to sign him.
Football London add that nothing formal or submitted in writing has been made and that Rodon is currently abroad at a training camp.
