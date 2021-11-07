VAR CHECK - Jamie Vardy felt he had been fouled by Leeds United defender Diego Llorente in the first half of Leicester City's Elland Road visit. Pic: Getty

For a split second it appeared as if the former England striker had stolen in behind last defender Llorente as the ball broke towards them just outside the Leeds area, before they tangled and went to ground.

Referee Darren England, with the aid of his assistant, decided Vardy was offside however. Although replays suggested the ball may have come off Leeds left-back Pascal Struijk, VAR checked the incident for a possible denial of a goalscoring opportunity. Play was then allowed to continue with a Leeds free-kick.

According to the Premier League Match Centre the VAR, Peter Bankes, stayed with the on-field decision of offside as he did not feel a clear officiating error had been made in relation to the coming together of Vardy and Llorente.

