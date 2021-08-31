The YEP understands that the winger, who arrived at Elland Road in a loan-to-buy move from Wolves in July 2019, had interest from Turkish clubs and a pair of Spanish outfits, but the Mestalla Stadium is now his likely destination.

Earlier today Leeds' director of football Victor Orta was unable to offer clarity on Costa's immediate future but was confident that the club's positive relationship with Jorge Mendes' GestiFute agency would lead to a satisfactory outcome.

Leeds this afternoon completed a £25m deal for Manchester United winger Daniel James, bringing to an end a two-and-a-half-year pursuit and at the same time all but confirming Costa's fate.

While Costa played an important role in helping Leeds ecape the Championship, earning him a second career promotion to the Premier League, he lost his place in the team to Raphinha last season.

From the end of November onwards his involvement was restricted to nine substitute appearances and four starts. This season he has played just 21 minutes of top flight football for the Whites.

"It's difficult to say," said Orta earlier when asked to clarify Costa's situation.

"We have a really good conversation and we have a really good relationship. I have a really good relationship with his representatives. Obviously we understand the position. It is the same as we said before, if all the people can be agreed, our good relationship is going to help in this situation."