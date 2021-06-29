'Utter quality' - Leeds United and England fans pile huge praise on Kalvin Phillips after Germany showing
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips helped England to a huge 2-0 victory over Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros on Tuesday - but what did supporters have to say post-match about his performance?
@Franklaar1 Kalvin Philips is the player Manchester United fans think Fred and Mc Tominay is. What a Baller.
@lottielufc8 Kalvin philips player of tournament.
@alundavies66 Well played England, this from a Welshman, and so happy and proud of Kalvin Philips.
@ChisomOpara Kalvin Philips impressing this tournament.
@dorney4 Southgate got it spot on, Stay in the game and then get the game changers on at the right time. Can’t believe I ever doubted Jack Grealish, class act. Kalvin Philips is a beast too #EURO2020
@s114nka Kalvin Philips MOM for me tonight! Different class. #ENGGER #ENG
@Kadugala_ Kalvin Philips was class today btw.
@KevMathurin I take back what I thought about Kalvin Philips. He's had a good tournament.
@00obake glad kalvin philips is finally getting the recognition he deserves
@Coreyg94 whens kalvin Philips gonna let toni kroos out his pocket #yorkshirepirlo
@_BayoTaiwo Kalvin Philips is a very good DM...
@moneybanks14 Kalvin Philips has absolutely owned Germany what a talent, he's Leeds and he's ours!! #ENGGER
@ChicagoWhite Kalvin Philips outstanding for #ENG again
@MattyWelch2 KALVIN PHILIPS MASTERCLASS
@no9role Kalvin Philips has been Englands best creator here
@benfeathersHarry Maguire sets the standard as a quality centre half. Kalvin Philips has been a delight to watch - his fitness embarrasses most professionals. Utter quality.