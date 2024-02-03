Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Updated Championship net spend table: Where Leeds United, Sunderland, Leicester City and rivals rank after Janaury - gallery

A look at the latest Championship net spend table to see where Leeds United rank after the January transfer window.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:01 GMT

Leeds United put together a rather quiet January transfer window, signing only Connor Roberts, and just in the nick of time. The Whites came into the season with an already strong squad, but they found themselves desperately needing a full-back after allowing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to depart. Daneil Farke will be hoping he has enough to secure an automatic promotion spot in the remaining months.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Net spend in €: +165.69m

1. Southampton

Net spend in €: +165.69m

Photo Sales
Net spend in €: +61.95m

2. Leicester City

Net spend in €: +61.95m

Photo Sales
Net spend in €: +52.72m

3. Watford

Net spend in €: +52.72m

Photo Sales
Net spend in €: +24.80m

4. Blackburn Rovers

Net spend in €: +24.80m

Photo Sales
Net spend in €: +24.23m

5. Norwich City

Net spend in €: +24.23m

Photo Sales
Net spend in €: +16.09m

6. Bristol City)

Net spend in €: +16.09m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Luke Ayling