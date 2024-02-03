Leeds United put together a rather quiet January transfer window, signing only Connor Roberts, and just in the nick of time. The Whites came into the season with an already strong squad, but they found themselves desperately needing a full-back after allowing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to depart. Daneil Farke will be hoping he has enough to secure an automatic promotion spot in the remaining months.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.