Unusual Charlie Cresswell setback as Tyler Roberts proves standout of Leeds United loanees

Young Whites defender Cresswell was unusually not part of the Lions matchday squad for Wednesday night's Championship clash at Rotherham United.

The Leeds loanee had previously been part of the matchday squad for every other league game so far this season and boss Gary Rowett revealed after the contest that Creswell had been left out due to a tactical decision.

Three days later, Creswell was once again not involved as Milwall played host to Middlesbrough and recorded a 2-0 victory for which fellow Leeds loanee Jamie Shackleton was an unused Lions substitute.

NOT INVOLVED: Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell for Millwall. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Leeds loanee Ian Poveda also stayed on the bench for fellow Championship side Blackpool in their 3-1 win at home to Watford.

In League One, Lewis Bate was not involved for Oxford United in their home clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

Jack Jenkins was named on the bench for Salford City and stayed there in their League Two contest at Northampton Town in which the visitors recorded a 1-0 victory.

In the SPL, Stuart McKinstry was named on the bench for Motherwell in their fixture at Hibernian and was brought on with five minutes left in a 1-0 defeat.

On Friday night. Tyler Roberts started for QPR and played 74 minutes of a 2-1 victory at home to Reading which left the Rs third and level on points with top two Sheffield United and Norwich City.