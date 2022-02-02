'Unstoppable' - Leeds United fans react to Raphinha's stunning Brazil performance

Leeds United fans have been reacting on social media to Raphinha's stellar display for Brazil against Paraguay on Wednesday morning.

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:04 pm

@NickyNickste: Love to see this. Let’s just enjoy him while we can. He’ll leave us at some point, but all these goals for Brazil just keep adding $$$ to his value.

@Sophs_C: That’s one sexy goal!

Watch Leeds United ace Raphinha shine for Brazil with goal before limping off af...

@1966lufc: If Brazil win the World Cup.. And this team is capable of that his value will be well over 140m. Leeds mustn't sell until after the tournament.

@LindseyPaton: He's fantastic and just getting better. All these goals mean more money for us when he leaves us in the summer, but wow what a find he was!!

@Rolycoaster: I could watch that all day.

@Bottssam: Give that man whatever contract he wants.

@Kierangonz: The man is unstoppable!

@Jcourts1991: Treasure him whilst he’s still in a Leeds shirt.

@Monkeyhanger79: What a bargain he was, maybe one more season with him then he's gone for mega bucks, its a pleasure watching him, Bielsa has certainly helped him onto another level.

@Expattennisfan: Sign him up. Oh wait, we already did LOL. What a player.

The Elland Road faithful celebrate a goal scored by Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: George Wood.

@Tonybuddles: Wish he would do this more often for Leeds.

@Samgreasley193: He's going to go places he's going to be massive what a gem of a player he is.

@DerrickLUFC: What’s with the inferiority complex of Leeds fans saying that he is going to go in the summer we should build a team around him and Kalvin new contracts please!

@Kevinchick10: Superb!

Leeds United forward Raphinha. Pic: George Wood.

@Jamesonrgb: Need him to get into those kind of positions for LUFC.

@_Robboparker: Alexa show me the best Brazilian in the Prem.

@Firsthud247: Think that’s one of his best ever by him! And I know he has scored some crackers for the mighty Whites!

@Onesuj: If he is sold in summer, then nothing less than 100m.

@Kimmi_Lee: Beautiful stuff from our Rapha the gaffer!

Raphinha takes on Hector Martinez during Brazil's 4-0 Qatar 2020 qualifier victory over Paraguay. Pic: Pedro Vilela.
