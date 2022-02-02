'Unstoppable' - Leeds United fans react to Raphinha's stunning Brazil performance
Leeds United fans have been reacting on social media to Raphinha's stellar display for Brazil against Paraguay on Wednesday morning.
@NickyNickste: Love to see this. Let’s just enjoy him while we can. He’ll leave us at some point, but all these goals for Brazil just keep adding $$$ to his value.
@Sophs_C: That’s one sexy goal!
@1966lufc: If Brazil win the World Cup.. And this team is capable of that his value will be well over 140m. Leeds mustn't sell until after the tournament.
@LindseyPaton: He's fantastic and just getting better. All these goals mean more money for us when he leaves us in the summer, but wow what a find he was!!
@Rolycoaster: I could watch that all day.
@Bottssam: Give that man whatever contract he wants.
@Kierangonz: The man is unstoppable!
@Jcourts1991: Treasure him whilst he’s still in a Leeds shirt.
@Monkeyhanger79: What a bargain he was, maybe one more season with him then he's gone for mega bucks, its a pleasure watching him, Bielsa has certainly helped him onto another level.
@Expattennisfan: Sign him up. Oh wait, we already did LOL. What a player.
@Tonybuddles: Wish he would do this more often for Leeds.
@Samgreasley193: He's going to go places he's going to be massive what a gem of a player he is.
@DerrickLUFC: What’s with the inferiority complex of Leeds fans saying that he is going to go in the summer we should build a team around him and Kalvin new contracts please!
@Kevinchick10: Superb!
@Jamesonrgb: Need him to get into those kind of positions for LUFC.
@_Robboparker: Alexa show me the best Brazilian in the Prem.
@Firsthud247: Think that’s one of his best ever by him! And I know he has scored some crackers for the mighty Whites!
@Onesuj: If he is sold in summer, then nothing less than 100m.
@Kimmi_Lee: Beautiful stuff from our Rapha the gaffer!
