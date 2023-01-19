Leeds’ triumph over caretaker boss Dean Whitehead’s Bluebirds breathed renewed energy into the Whites as a Willy Gnonto-inspired victory lifted spirits at Elland Road after seven matches without a win in all competitions. The Italian teen netted inside 30 seconds, setting the tone for the evening as Leeds romped to an eventual 5-2 victory.

The YEP have collated a handful of off-camera moments that broadcaster ITV didn’t manage to pick up on the night, including some vintage Mateusz Klich horseplay, Gnonto tomfoolery and Jesse Marsch’s family members poking fun at the head coach long after the final whistle had been blown.

Klich’s cheeky salute

Former Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich was paraded in front of the Elland Road crowd before kick-off, given the opportunity to bid farewell to the Leeds faithful after mutually terminating his contract with the club and signing a deal with Major League Soccer franchise DC United this month.

Despite spending less than two minutes on the pitch, waving and applauding fans, the 32-year-old managed to perform one last act of enduring ‘Klich-housing’. As the Pole made his way back to the tunnel, situated beside the travelling Cardiff fans, those of a Bluebirds persuasion jeered and goaded the departing Leeds hero. Encouraged by members of staff at the mouth of the tunnel, including club captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas, Klich performed a one-fingered salute to the Cardiff supporters, much to the delight of those who spotted Klich’s playful insolence.

Gnonto’s tomfoolery

Footage of Gnonto’s spectacular opening goal against Cardiff went around the world on Wednesday night as his Paolo Di Canio-type bicycle kick wowed spectators at Elland Road, and those watching on television. During the second half, a close-up shot of Gnonto delivering a handwritten note to strike-partner Patrick Bamford was also picked up by TV cameras. Bamford handed Gnonto back the note, which the 19-year-old crumpled up into a ball and pretended to eat, looking back at his teammate with a cheesy grin on his face. ITV Sport’s broadcast returned to the match seconds later, but Gnonto, unseen by the cameras made his way to the touchline and tore up the tactical instructions, to ensure no Cardiff player could decipher Leeds’ plan.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United, who is leaving Leeds United to join D. C. United, acknowledges the fans prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on January 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In addition, after Leeds’ second goal of the night – a composed finish by Rodrigo for his 12th of the season – the jovial Gnonto joined celebrations in front of the South Stand, but was inadvertently blocked from jubilating with the goalscorer by an Elland Road steward. Instinctively, Gnonto hugged the member of staff from behind and began celebrating in a charming show of tomfoolery. Upon releasing the steward from his grip, Gnonto began to make his way back to the centre circle for Cardiff’s kick-off, and the member of Elland Road’s security team only then realised that he had not been accosted by a supporter making their way onto the pitch, but a Leeds goalscorer.

Marsch mimicked

Long after the final whistle, as is often the case with family members of players and staff, Jesse Marsch’s wife and youngest son took in the serene, Elland Road atmosphere beside the touchline, pacing up and down the technical area regularly occupied by the head coach. Marsch’s wife Kim began gesturing towards the pitch in an overt fashion, similar to her husband, while Marsch’s son turned to the empty substitutes bench and mimicked throwing a water bottle to the turf in frustration, before the pair made their way back down the tunnel.

Hugs for Jesse