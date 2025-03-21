Former Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen pulled off an upset against ex-Elland Road pair Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Christiansen's Panama side eliminated the United States Men's National Team at the semi-final stage of the Concacaf Nations League on Thursday evening.

Cecilio Waterman's 95th minute winner knocked a Brenden Aaronson-less United States side out at the last four, denying Mauricio Pochettino a Nations League Final showdown versus Mexico.

Waterman made headlines with his stoppage time celebration, hurdling advertising hoardings to embrace television pundit and French international icon Thierry Henry, who was at the game as a pundit for CBS Sports.

Former Leeds duo Adams and McKennie started for the defeated USMNT, while Leeds midfielder Aaronson has remained in the United Kingdom after being told by Pochettino there were 'too many' players to choose from in his position. The 24-year-old was left out of the 23-man squad, despite his prior 47 caps and eight goals at international level.

Adams and McKennie will be reunited with ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch in the Nations League third-place play-off when USMNT face Canada on Sunday evening.

Christiansen has been Panama boss since 2020, winning 33 of his 70 matches in charge, including four of the Central American nation's encounters with the United States. Panama had previously won just one of their previous 13 matches against USMNT.

McKennie and Adams are both enjoying productive seasons at Juventus and AFC Bournemouth, respectively. The Italian side sit fifth in Serie A whilst the Cherries are 10th in the Premier League. Both players departed Elland Road following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League with McKennie's brief loan spell not made permanent as a result. Supporters did not take well to the manner in which either player exited Leeds.