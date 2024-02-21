Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Union Berlin sporting director Oliver Ruhnert has once again told Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson to address his physical shortcomings. Ruhnert spoke openly about the US international back in August, shortly after Aaronson's arrival at Union, to outline his concerns about his physicality and, six months on, he has repeated his message.

Aaronson has struggled for traction in the Bundesliga, earning just five league starts for the club despite Union floundering in the bottom half of the table. However, after 17 appearances without a goal contribution, Aaronson finally found a breakthrough last weekend as he scored the only goal of the game in the win over Hoffenheim.

It was a goal that eased a lot of the pressure on the American and he'll be keen to kick on and help Union recover from their poor first half of the campaign over the coming weeks. It must be said that with Aaronson looking to build confidence and form, Ruhnert has picked a strange time to speak publicly about what he believes are the midfielder's weaknesses.

But the Union chief will be keen to see the 23-year-old heed his words of advice.

"With Brenden it comes down to the fundamental theme," he said, as per Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae. "Brenden is a super footballer who must accept the fact that in football a certain physical aspect is needed to win the ball and contest challenges."

The comments come as Aaronson's ex-Leeds coach Jesse Marsch described the American as someone 'almost anyone' could coach. The pair spent just over half a campaign together at Elland Road last season with Aaronson starting the competition well, but as Leeds' form tailed off under Marsch, so did the midfielder's.

