Former Premier League referee Chris Foy has suggested referee Andy Davies, who officiated Leeds United's recent 1-0 win over Derby County, was correct in deciding not to send off Rams player Marcus Harness.

The incident in question saw Harness raise his boot to the head of Brenden Aaronson as the Leeds man contested a high ball in the middle of the park.

Match official Davies deemed the offence yellow card-worthy, although sections of the away support and fans on social media believed the Derby midfielder could have instead been shown a red card for dangerous play.

"I think the referee gets this decision spot on, as it is one which could've easily been portrayed as being a red card," Foy told Sky Sports.

"Although the foot of the Derby County player is clearly raised, he has his eyes on the ball the whole time and does not catch his opponent with the studs."

Foy also drew attention to Harness' foot position upon connecting with Aaronson close to the halfway line, during the 32nd minute of the match.

"It is undoubtedly a bookable offence, but the fact he catches his opponent with the top of the foot and not the studs and this is a genuine attempt to win the ball, is enough to suggest it is not quite worthy of a straight red. The referee gets a good view of this and correctly cautions him for a reckless challenge," he added.

Leeds were on the receiving end of a contentious refereeing decision earlier in December away to Preston North End when Ben Whiteman's tackle on Jayden Bogle was deemed worthy of a free-kick but not a yellow card, despite contesting the challenge at speed and connecting high on the Leeds man's ankle.

It was speculated at the time, the match officials chose not to show a yellow card to the Lilywhites' midfielder because Whiteman had been cautioned only minutes earlier and a second yellow would have required a red card to be shown.

On this occasion, and in the game against Derby, Leeds were not the benefactors of a favourable refereeing call reducing their opponents to 10 men.

Leeds have not been shown a red card this season and only picked up 40 bookings from the opening 26 games - the second-least in the division. On the other hand, teams facing Leeds have picked up 51 yellows and three red cards, two of which have been straight red offences.