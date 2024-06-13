Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe says ownership group 49ers Enterprises have not entered into a future takeover agreement with minority partners Red Bull.

Red Bull were announced late last month as next season’s front-of-shirt sponsor as well as taking up a minority stake in the club.

The soft drinks giant has a considerable footprint in world football with clubs under their control in Ghana, Brazil, the United States, Austria and Germany.

In all cases except that of RB Leipzig - for whom Red Bull’s sporting department arrived at a workaround to circumvent German advertising laws - teams bear the company’s name. Leeds’ hierarchy has moved quickly to dispel any rumours that ‘Red Bull Leeds’ could come into existence any time soon, by divulging information relating to the partnership agreement signed by 49ers Enterprises and Red Bull GmbH.

Not only do Red Bull have limited influence at Elland Road, there will be no discussion around renaming the stadium, the club itself or making amendments to Leeds colours as has been the case at the organisation’s other clubs.

“Listen, anything with Elland Road is just not on my radar whatsoever. It’s not contemplated and it’s never been a part of this discussion. I recognise, and I’ve been in sports too long not to know, that these stadiums are hallowed grounds,” Marathe told The Athletic in a recent interview.

Additionally, the Leeds chairman confirmed particular details of the arrangement which differ from the 49ers’ original agreement with former custodian Andrea Radrizzani, signed in 2018.

Upon purchasing a minority stake in the club during the Italian’s premiership, 49ers Enterprises negotiated a full purchase option to one day assume control of the club, which was exercised last summer. Marathe states that is not the case with Leeds’ newest partners, allaying fears, for now at least, of a Red Bull takeover and the wholesale change that might go hand-in-hand with such a move.

“When we invested with Andrea, as you know, you saw we had an option to purchase control for a prescribed period of time. It was always part of the picture when we first took minority investment. That was a potential opportunity if we so wanted it.

“That’s not the case in this.

“This is a minority partnership where they’re very happy to be investors in the club and see the club grow under my leadership. That’s not going to change,” Marathe added.