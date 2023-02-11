'Unbelievable': Paul Merson's shock at Leeds United decision and Whites must to avoid relegation

Leeds fired Marsch following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference. Marsch’s side had won just two of their last 17 league games but Merson felt Marsch was “bang unlucky” to be sacked due to the nature of his side’s performances. The Whites are now continuing their hunt for Marsch’s replacement and Merson believes Leeds will be relegated if they do not swiftly appoint a successor.

"I think it was a shock,” said Merson, talking about Marsch’s sacking on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News. "The one that done me was this is probably Leeds' biggest game Man United and they sack the manager before they play Man United twice in four or five days.

"It was like ‘we'll write off the Man United game.’ I think the lad is bang unlucky. I know he has only won two (games in 17) but you look at the results, 1-0, the odd goal here and there, it's just a little bit of luck here and there. Every manager needs luck, every manager. It wasn't like they were going places and getting beat four and fives. They were in every football match, they're full of energy. I was shocked.

'BANG UNLUCKY': Jesse Marsch, above, says Paul Merson. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

"Anybody, you'd be queuing around the corner for this job. You have just got to stay up. They have got good players, good team, good fan base. I think this is a great job for anybody. The only reason I can see that people ain't going for it is probably they're looking and going you know what, the board have just backed him and they have just sacked him in a New York minute, bringing in players that were his players. It wasn't like they had gone over his head. He worked with a lot of these players so it shocked me.

"I feel for him, I know what the fans will say but I thought he did all right. This is where Leeds are at the moment, for me they are a 15th-16th team. I don't see them as a top-half team at all and I think the name of the game was staying in the league. They panicked, unbelievable."

Merson was also asked by host Jeff Stelling if he thought Leeds would go down considering they still had to go to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City before a final three game run-in of fixtures against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham.

"They won't stay up without a manager,” warned Merson. "I've played without a manager before, it's different. It is so much different. It's just the way it is. When the manager ain't there it is a lot different.

"They need to get a manager in, they need to get him in quickly. They teams that are down the bottom won't be the ones that get the X Factor results during the season like Everton did and Wolves did along the way.