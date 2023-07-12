Ultimate Leeds United boost expected despite first game forecast as team news is dropped

New boss Farke’s tenure will begin with a pre-season friendly in Oslo today against arch rivals Manchester United who are odds-on across the board to condemn the Whites to a defeat. Erik ten Hag’s side are no bigger than 5-6 whereas Leeds can be backed at 33-10 with the draw on offer at 14-5.

The Red Devils have released team news ahead of the clash and new £55m signing Mason Mount is part of the matchday squad and expected to make his Red Devils debut, either as a starter or from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United’s official website has also run through other players expected to be involved, namely Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Brandon Williams, Hannibal, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

BRIGHT FORECAST: For Leeds United under new manager Daniel Farke, above, in the opinion of the bookies. Picture by LUFC.

But Leeds’ long term goal is clearly regaining the club’s Premier League status and the bookies expect Farke’s side to achieve automatic promotion from the 2023-24 Championship campaign.