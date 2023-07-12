Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ultimate Leeds United boost expected despite first game forecast as team news is dropped

The ultimate boost is predicted to fall Leeds United’s way in the longer term despite a firm verdict on new manager Daniel Farke’s first Whites game in charge.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

New boss Farke’s tenure will begin with a pre-season friendly in Oslo today against arch rivals Manchester United who are odds-on across the board to condemn the Whites to a defeat. Erik ten Hag’s side are no bigger than 5-6 whereas Leeds can be backed at 33-10 with the draw on offer at 14-5.

The Red Devils have released team news ahead of the clash and new £55m signing Mason Mount is part of the matchday squad and expected to make his Red Devils debut, either as a starter or from the bench.

Manchester United’s official website has also run through other players expected to be involved, namely Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Brandon Williams, Hannibal, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

BRIGHT FORECAST: For Leeds United under new manager Daniel Farke, above, in the opinion of the bookies. Picture by LUFC.BRIGHT FORECAST: For Leeds United under new manager Daniel Farke, above, in the opinion of the bookies. Picture by LUFC.
But Leeds’ long term goal is clearly regaining the club’s Premier League status and the bookies expect Farke’s side to achieve automatic promotion from the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Leicester City are becoming stronger and stronger favourites to win the division and the Foxes are now no bigger than 9-2 having previously been bigger. But the Whites are just about second favourites at 8-1, just ahead of Southampton who are also a best priced 8-1 but Leeds are shorter with most other firms. Middlesbrough are next in the list at 10s, followed by Norwich City (16s), Watford (18s) and West Brom (18s).

