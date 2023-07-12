Ultimate Leeds United boost expected despite first game forecast as team news is dropped
New boss Farke’s tenure will begin with a pre-season friendly in Oslo today against arch rivals Manchester United who are odds-on across the board to condemn the Whites to a defeat. Erik ten Hag’s side are no bigger than 5-6 whereas Leeds can be backed at 33-10 with the draw on offer at 14-5.
The Red Devils have released team news ahead of the clash and new £55m signing Mason Mount is part of the matchday squad and expected to make his Red Devils debut, either as a starter or from the bench.
Manchester United’s official website has also run through other players expected to be involved, namely Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Brandon Williams, Hannibal, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.
But Leeds’ long term goal is clearly regaining the club’s Premier League status and the bookies expect Farke’s side to achieve automatic promotion from the 2023-24 Championship campaign.
Leicester City are becoming stronger and stronger favourites to win the division and the Foxes are now no bigger than 9-2 having previously been bigger. But the Whites are just about second favourites at 8-1, just ahead of Southampton who are also a best priced 8-1 but Leeds are shorter with most other firms. Middlesbrough are next in the list at 10s, followed by Norwich City (16s), Watford (18s) and West Brom (18s).