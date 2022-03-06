Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts issues message to 'negative talkers' and prays over injury
Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has issued a message to 'negative talkers' and is praying that his injury suffered at Leicester City is not too bad.
Roberts was brought on as new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's third and final substitute of Saturday's Premier League clash at the King Power when replacing Jack Harrison with 14 minutes left.
Roberts, though, picked up an injury within moments of coming on after being caught in a heavy collision with Daniel Amartey on the edge of the Whites box.
The forward needed treatment but was clearly injured although Roberts attempted to play on with United having used all three changes.
The Wales international hobbled about the pitch and even helped to clear a corner but United's first game under Marsch ended in defeat despite the Whites serving up 19 attempts on goal.
Marsch revealed afterwards that Roberts had suffered a "little bit of a hamstring strain" and the forward took to his Instagram story on Saturday to provide an update as well to send a message to anyone not behind his and United's cause.
Roberts wrote: "And to the few negative talkers I got nothing for you but grow up and help raise your team correctly.
"Appreciate to all you supporters that are 100 per cent. It doesn't go unnoticed.
"Praying my injury isn't too bad.
"The level of performance the boys gave today shows the potential this group has coming. We got this."
