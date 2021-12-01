Tyler Roberts says the key for the Whites is to focus only on the next challenge after a vital Premier League victory in midweek.

The Whites earned a dramatic 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night thanks to a 94th minute penalty from Raphinha.

Marcelo Bielsa's side secured a third three points of the league campaign, which saw them ease any early season relegation worries in what is a tight bottom half of top flight standings.

The fixture against Palace began a run of seven games in 28 days for Leeds - who host Brentford in LS11 next on Sunday afternoon.

United's festive period then begins to take shape with matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

"We are not looking at the run of games," Roberts said, after picking up an important win ahead of a tough Christmas fixture list.

"The Crystal Palace game was on our mind before and it's Brentford now. We obviously look at those two home games as massive for us to get three points. It [the win v Palace] gives us a push going into Sunday now.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts in action against Crystal Palace. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"We'll be back here [at Elland Road] and we know what the fans are like. It'll be a great atmosphere again.

"I think some of the results have been harsh this season - at Tottenham we were very good in the first half and got punished in the second, at Brighton we could have had something.

"The three points were definitely needed [against Palace]. We've been putting in the performances and the work on the training pitches. We know it's going to come together. We'll just keep putting the work in."

With the upcoming run of games for Leeds, Bielsa's men knew they were under pressure to deliver a strong return of points from the club's two home games this week.

Victory against the Eagles has given the Whites some much-needed momentum.

"It's credit to the boys, that's the fight we have in us," Roberts added.

"We knew we weren't going to come back to Elland Road and step off it. We owe the supporters our all and that's what we always try to give.

"The fans had the same attitude as us, the whole place did... I wouldn't have liked to be a Crystal Palace player or fan. We put our hearts on our sleeve and went out there. It was a deserved three points.