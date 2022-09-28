Still a relatively new face at Elland Road, USMNT international Tyler Adams has revealed his ‘shock’ towards the dressing room atmosphere at Leeds.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast this month, Adams has discussed his first impressions of the United group and the various personalities in the changing room at Thorp Arch.

“Whenever you come into a new team, first and foremost, you’re competition for people that are already there”, Adams said.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Tyler Adams of Leeds United greets fans after the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"You already have a bit of a negative effect on the team because guys are like ‘Who’s this new guy, is he any good?’

“But I was completely shocked by coming into the team and the first couple of guys that talked to me were guys that were in my position and just willing to help ease the transition of coming from Germany, trying to settle into a new team, a new city,” he added.

The 23-year-old arrived in July from German outfit RB Leipzig – a club regularly competing in European football since their promotion to the Bundesliga.

Adams has quickly cemented a place in head coach Jesse Marsch’s starting XI at Elland Road, turning in reliable performances at the base of midfield during Leeds’ opening six Premier League fixtures.

Alongside fellow summer addition Marc Roca, the pair appear to complement each other’s natural attributes and have struck up an encouraging partnership.

Adams had worked under Marsch at two clubs prior to his Yorkshire arrival, representing New York Red Bulls in MLS and with Leipzig before Marsch’s premature departure from the club bankrolled by the Red Bull drinks behemoth.

"I was completely surprised by that and there are no egos,” Adams said of the welcoming atmosphere at Leeds.

“The guys come in with the mentality they want to improve.

“They don’t come in and complain about what the coach says.

“That’s how I am, that’s how I go about my business, I’m just always willing to put my head down and go to work.