Tyler Adams and Fulham loanee Daniel James have only shared the pitch on a handful of occasions this season, but the two Leeds United players will go head-to-head at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Adams’ United States face James’ Wales at the Al Rayyan Stadium in ten days’ time as the two sides begin their Group B campaign in the Middle Eastern country.

Both players were named in their countries’ respective squads on Wednesday evening as Adams and Aaronson were selected as expected, while James’ fellow loanee Tyler Roberts missed out on Rob Page’s Wales group heading to Qatar.

James is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham this season and may end up joining the London club on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Tyler Adams of Leeds United walks out onto the field during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Speaking to US journalists following his World Cup call-up, Adams discussed the importance of USMNT’s opening group game against the Welsh side, making a first appearance at the finals for 64 years.

"I think every game in a group stage is important, right? We're not going to value one game more than the other, but the value of obviously picking up points in the first game sets you up for success in anything, starting off with a bang and giving the group confidence.

"We know that we match up well with every single team that we're going to play against and I think that's why we were so happy with our draw.

"We look at the teams that we're playing against. We're familiar with a lot of the players, we've already played Wales before, so we're a little bit familiar with their style of play,” Adams said.

