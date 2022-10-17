Tyler Adams issues strong Leeds United striker message and outlines potential in Foxes warning

Bamford has yet to score since returning from last season's injury troubles and sent a second-half penalty wide in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Adams, though, has highlighted how the Whites no 9 transformed United's fortunes through his overall play upon replacing Rodrigo as a half-time substitute when the Whites were 1-0 down. A Whites front line led by Bamford caused the division's leaders all sorts of headaches and Adams is confident that it's only a matter of time before the Leeds striker starts hitting the back of the net.

"I feel for him a little but he came into the game and completely changed the game," said Adams of Bamford to LUTV. "He should have confidence moving forward that when he is in situations. especially in front of the goal, that he is going to put them away. The team has complete confidence in him so he will get one."

Bamford had the ball in the back of the net within one minute of coming on against the Gunners when converting a Jack Harrison knockdown from a Marc Roca cross but the striker was deemed to have fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and the strike was disallowed.

COMPLETE SUPPORT: From Tyler Adams, left. for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, behind. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Keeper Aaron Ramsdale then denied Bamford in two one-on-ones before the striker sent a 64th-minute penalty wide of the right hand post. Leeds continued to have Arsenal on the ropes and the Whites were awarded a second penalty in the 92nd minute when Gabriel kicked out at Bamford, for which the Gunners defender was shown a red card.

But a dramatic game had one final twist as referee Chris Kavanagh was instructed to check the incident on his monitor and the man in the middle judged that Bamford had pushed Gabriel which led to the penalty and red card being rescinded.

Leeds have now gone six games without a win but the club's USA international midfield star Adams says United can take plenty of heart from bossing matters against the league leaders in the second half. Jesse Marsch's side are back in action on Thursday evening when they visit second-bottom Leicester City, a game Leeds approach having taken just two points form a last possible 18. The Whites now sit in 15th place and just one point clear of the drop zone but Adams says there is plenty to be optimistic about.