Adams played every minute of all four of the USA’s games at the Qatar World Cup but the Whites midfielder has revealed that he suffered a calf injury in the round of 16 defeat to the Netherlands. Adams is now back with his Leeds team mates but the 23-year-old midfielder is suspended for next Wednesday’s return to action at home to Manchester City and did not train as part of an open training session at Elland Road on Tuesday tea time. That, though, says Adams, was due to following the advice of head coach Jesse Marsch and his staff – and not because of the calf injury. Speaking to the media at the Tuesday evening event for Mission Christmas, the Whites star delivered a positive fitness update after his injury reveal and said he was “100 per cent” sure he will be ready for the Premier League trip to Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve.

"I just had a little bit of a knock in the last game against Netherlands, just in my calf so I'm just coming back from that a little bit,” said Adams. "But it's not bothering me any more. I feel good, I feel sharp. I would be training but Jesse said take more time if you can right now, it's an opportunity to so it’s just that.

"I played every minute of all four games at the World Cup and they were very demanding games. You leave everything out there on the field and after that I got seven days to kind of just mentally shut off a little bit. But still the body was catching up to everything when I came back so the coach and the medical staff are giving me a couple more days extra here now.

FEELING SHARP: Leeds United's USA international star Tyler Adams, centre, pictured sitting out Tuesday evening's open training session for Mission Christmas alongside Archie Gray, left, and Jack Harrison, right. Picture by James Hardisty.