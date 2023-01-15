Tyler Adams issues defiant Leeds United message and casts view on Jesse Marsch comment

Leeds fell to a ninth defeat of the Premier League season in Friday's clash at Villa Park but created a host of chances that left Whites boss Marsch beaming about the performance but not the result. United's American head coach described the display as United's most complete performance since his arrival at the club and Whites midfielder Adams said he completely concurred, believing luck was a big factor in not taking all three points.

"Yeah, I definitely agree with that," said Adams to LUTV, asked about Marsch's assessment. "Frustration is probably the first word that comes to mind when describing the performance because for large parts of the game, I would say that we controlled them and it's never easy to come to an away ground like this and control the game.

"We played a strong opponent, but the mentality of the boys today was really, really good. We continue to try and work on some variables offensively, tactically, and how we can break opponents down and I think that we were very confident today and brave on the ball. But sometimes luck just doesn't go your favour and it's unfortunate not to come away with three points."

'FRUSTRATION': For Leeds United and star midfielder Tyler Adams, right, in Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Premier League hosts Aston Villa, above. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds were immediately on the front foot at Villa and squandered a glorious chance in just the second minute as a Jack Harrison' corner picked out Marc Roca who failed to make contact with the ball in the middle of the box. Instead, 15 seconds later, Villa were ahead as Leon Bailey finished off a rapid counter.

Ashley Young released Boubacar Kamara following Roca's failure to connect and Kamara stormed up the pitch before laying the ball off to Bailey who cut inside Pascal Struijk before producing a curling finish into the top left corner. Adams admitted Leeds should have been 1-0 up instead of 1-0 down.

"Things happen," said the USA international star. "We tried to run a good set piece play. To be fair, it came off and we probably should have scored it. It was a perfect delivery, it came to Marc I think and unfortunately he just couldn't put it on frame but to go down that early obviously makes things difficult and we have to dig ourselves out of a hole.

"But at the end of the day, again, the mentality of the boys was good. We try and fight back. Even when they scored another goal, we're right back in the game with our goal. We had more than enough time, but we just had to stay focused and unfortunately we just couldn't find another one."

Villa were particularly indebted to some fine goalkeeping from World Cup winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez who produced a particularly fantastic save to deny Harrison at point-blank range from a Luke Ayling cross. Villa veteran Ashley Young also produced an outstanding tackle to prevent Adams from pulling the trigger as he surged into the box.

"Unbelievable," said Adams, asked about the key moments of the Martinez save and Young tackle. “The save from Emi Martinez was world class. On some goalkeepers in the league, maybe he finds the back of the net but it was a great save and then (the tackle) that was one of those plays where you look at Ashley Young and you just have to give props for obviously a wel- timed challenge.

