Tyler Adams issues confident Leeds United prediction and cites big reason for hope at Liverpool

Leeds are heading for Anfield having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games, six of which have ended in defeat. A recent return of just two points from a last possible 24 has left Jesse Marsch’s Whites in the division’s relegation zone but USA international star Adams says he is sure that United’s fortunes will soon change.

Adams – who is a doubt due to a calf injury – admits he has the utmost respect for Saturday night’s hosts who the 23-year-old faced twice at former club RB Leipzig in a two-legged Champions League last 16 tie of February 2021. Both legs ended in 2-0 defeats but Adams says anything is possible for Leeds at Anfield and admits that last weekend’s 1-0 victory for Nottingham Forest against the visiting Reds gives extra hope to the Whites.

"Absolutely,” said Adams to Sky Sports, asked if the Forest triumph gave Leeds any comfort. "We know that Liverpool is one of the top teams. They have proved that with their consistency over the past years. I had the opportunity to play against them in the Champions League and I have seen first hand how much quality they have on the field. That being said, every team has their weaknesses so we need to go after the game and have confidence in our abilities and anything is possible at the end of the day.

PAST BATTLES: Leeds United's Tyler Adams, left, challenges Liverpool's Andy Robertson for former club RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at the Puskas Arena of February 2021. Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images.

"Looking at the past results, yes we have been going through a little bit of a tough time at the moment. But I think as a group we are still unified and we believe in each other and we know what we can do so I think it's just getting that back and I know the results will come.