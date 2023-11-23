Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BIG RETURN - Leeds United are back after the final international break of 2023, facing Rotherham United at New York Stadium. Pic: Getty
BIG RETURN - Leeds United are back after the final international break of 2023, facing Rotherham United at New York Stadium. Pic: Getty

Two major Leeds United changes in predicted XI gallery amid fitness question marks and returns

Leeds United return to action with a Friday night trip to New York Stadium and a reunion with Rotherham United.
By Graham Smyth
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT

It’s almost five years since Leeds last played at the home of their near neighbours, two goals from Mateusz Klich giving Marcelo Bielsa’s side a 2-1 win in January 2019. The faces have changed at both clubs since but the current day situation they find themselves in is no different – Leeds are going for promotion from the Championship and Rotherham are fighting to stay in it.

Daniel Farke will take his men to face a managerless Millers outfit with a question mark hanging over one of this season’s stars. Georginio Rutter has returned from France Under 21 duty with an abdominal injury and Farke is unlikely to risk him if his fitness is in doubt prior to Friday night’s kick-off. Rutter has been a huge part of the way Leeds have attacked teams this season, creating more big chances for his team-mates than anyone else in the division and scoring three himself. If he is to miss the game then Farke could turn to Patrick Bamford or Mateo Joseph in the number nine role, with Joe Gelhardt another contender if he wins his own fitness battle after time on the sidelines with a fractured hand. Farke also has the option to push Joel Piroe up into the centre forward role and use Gelhardt or Crysencio Summerville at number 10, with Willy Gnonto waiting to come in on the wing, but the manager’s explanation of why Piroe does not play as a 9 for Leeds, given in great detail earlier this season, suggests that he will want a striker who can lead the press and that is what Bamford did for Bielsa’s side.

The other question marks for Farke linger over Sam Byram, who has just returned to team training after a hamstring problem, and Pascal Struijk who went under the knife for a hernia issue prior to the international break. Jamie Shackleton should be fit again to rejoin the squad to compete for a full-back slot with Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and the fit-again Djed Spence. This is how we think they might line-up in Rotherham.

The young Frenchman has reasserted himself as Leeds United's undisputed number one after last season's struggle for form and confidence, which led to his dropping by Sam Allardyce. This season has gone well, so far, for Meslier.

1. Illan Meslier

1. Illan Meslier

The young Frenchman has reasserted himself as Leeds United's undisputed number one after last season's struggle for form and confidence, which led to his dropping by Sam Allardyce. This season has gone well, so far, for Meslier.

The 17-year-old got more of a rest during this international break thanks to him being drafted into the England Under 19s, rather than the 18s. Farke has employed him at right-back to good effect as he waits for Djed Spence to come back. Expect the latter to be drip-fed in until he's fully match fit.

2. Archie Gray

2. Archie Gray

The 17-year-old got more of a rest during this international break thanks to him being drafted into the England Under 19s, rather than the 18s. Farke has employed him at right-back to good effect as he waits for Djed Spence to come back. Expect the latter to be drip-fed in until he's fully match fit.

The left-back was brought back into the team during the Plymouth game, playing more minutes than Farke would have liked, but it would feel relatively needless to risk Sam Byram at Rotherham now that Firpo is available again.

3. Junior Firpo

3. Junior Firpo

The left-back was brought back into the team during the Plymouth game, playing more minutes than Farke would have liked, but it would feel relatively needless to risk Sam Byram at Rotherham now that Firpo is available again.

The Wales international had a busy break, playing for his country in big games, but if he has come back without issue then he will play. Farke has relied upon the Spurs loanee this season and the reward has been consistent form.

4. Joe Rodon

4. Joe Rodon

The Wales international had a busy break, playing for his country in big games, but if he has come back without issue then he will play. Farke has relied upon the Spurs loanee this season and the reward has been consistent form.

Leeds United's club captain stepped back into the side to face Plymouth, in Struijk's absence. Though the latter has come back to training sooner than expected after a hernia op, Friday night might come too soon and Cooper seems likely to stay in the side.

5. Liam Cooper

5. Liam Cooper

Leeds United's club captain stepped back into the side to face Plymouth, in Struijk's absence. Though the latter has come back to training sooner than expected after a hernia op, Friday night might come too soon and Cooper seems likely to stay in the side.

A similar story to Rodon. He's as important to Wales as he is to Leeds and there really is no rest for the wicked this season, but so long as he has reported back with no injuries then he will play again in midfield. Ampadu has become a linchpin for Farke's system.

6. Ethan Ampadu

6. Ethan Ampadu

A similar story to Rodon. He's as important to Wales as he is to Leeds and there really is no rest for the wicked this season, but so long as he has reported back with no injuries then he will play again in midfield. Ampadu has become a linchpin for Farke's system.

