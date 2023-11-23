It’s almost five years since Leeds last played at the home of their near neighbours, two goals from Mateusz Klich giving Marcelo Bielsa’s side a 2-1 win in January 2019. The faces have changed at both clubs since but the current day situation they find themselves in is no different – Leeds are going for promotion from the Championship and Rotherham are fighting to stay in it.

Daniel Farke will take his men to face a managerless Millers outfit with a question mark hanging over one of this season’s stars. Georginio Rutter has returned from France Under 21 duty with an abdominal injury and Farke is unlikely to risk him if his fitness is in doubt prior to Friday night’s kick-off. Rutter has been a huge part of the way Leeds have attacked teams this season, creating more big chances for his team-mates than anyone else in the division and scoring three himself. If he is to miss the game then Farke could turn to Patrick Bamford or Mateo Joseph in the number nine role, with Joe Gelhardt another contender if he wins his own fitness battle after time on the sidelines with a fractured hand. Farke also has the option to push Joel Piroe up into the centre forward role and use Gelhardt or Crysencio Summerville at number 10, with Willy Gnonto waiting to come in on the wing, but the manager’s explanation of why Piroe does not play as a 9 for Leeds, given in great detail earlier this season, suggests that he will want a striker who can lead the press and that is what Bamford did for Bielsa’s side.