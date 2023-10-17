England ’s Euro 2024 qualification is not wrapped up just yet, but Gareth Southgate may already be planning his squad for next summer’s trip to Germany . The Three Lions face Italy in a crucial clash on Tuesday night, and a win will see England qualify, while defeat could blow the group wide open with two games to go.

If England do make it, there will be plenty of big squad decisions for Southate to make, but will any Championship players make the cut? Not many will but what about 2028? Pete Smith of Sky Sports has picked an XI based on the second tier players who could creep into Southgate’s mind ahead of next summer. Take a look below to see if any Leeds players made the cut.