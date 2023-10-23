Leeds United picked up another big three points away from home on Saturday, returning from the international break with a bang. The Whites were two goals down against Daniel Farke ’s old team, but after a Shane Duffy own goal, Crysencio Summerville had other ideas, scoring twice to secure all three points.

Farke’s men are now up to third place, and they will now be looking to close the gap on the top two over the coming weeks. In the meantime, the EFL has published its Championship Team of the Week, and there are two Whites men involved. Take a look below.