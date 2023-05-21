Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two Leeds United changes at West Ham with double injury boost and new young face on bench

Whites boss Sam Allardyce has made two changes to his Leeds United side for today’s must-win clash at West Ham to keep the club’s survival destiny in their own hands.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 13:14 BST

Left back Junior Firpo is suspended having been sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United and is replaced by Pascal Struijk. The second change sees midfielder Adam Forshaw come back into the side at the expense of Sam Greenwood who drops to the bench.

Captain Liam Cooper also returns from a recent glute problem to sit amongst the substitutes where there is also a place for youngster Jeremiah Mullen and midfielder Marc Roca despite fears that Roca would miss out through injury.

Allardyce revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Roca had a patellar tendon injury, joining injured trio Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.

Irons boss David Moyes has made six changes to the West Ham side that lined up in Thursday night's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at AZ Alkmaar.

Vladimír Coufal comes back into the side after recovering from a hamstring injury and joins Łukasz Fabiański, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings in coming into the XI.

Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma are among those to drop to the bench but captain Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta are among those keeping their place in the team.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Souček, Rice, Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals, Ings. Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Kehrer, Lanzini, Benrahma, Cornet, Mubama, Antonio

TEAM NEWS: From the London Stadium as Leeds United face West Ham. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.TEAM NEWS: From the London Stadium as Leeds United face West Ham. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Leeds United: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Summerville, Aaronson, Rutter, Gnonto.

