Two changes and triple Leeds United attacking boost versus Brighton but trio still out

As part of two changes to the side, striker Patrick Bamford makes an immediate return after missing last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea to start whilst top scorer Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra re-appear from longer lay offs to make the bench. Bamford replaces Georginio Rutter who drops to the bench whilst the other change sees Marc Roca take the place of Weston McKennie in midfield as McKennie also drops to the bench where Willy Gnonto stays.

Rodrigo has been absent since suffering bone and ligament damage to his ankle as a result of a challenge in January’s fourth round FA Cup clash at Accrington Stanley. Sinisterra has not been seen since being forced off after just eight minutes of last month's 2-2 draw at Manchester United with what appeared to be a muscular injury having only recently returned from a foot/Lisfranc issue.

Bamford had been finally building up a run of consecutive starts but missed last weekend's clash at Chelsea after feeling something in his leg. Liam Cooper (knock), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has made one change to his Seagulls side for whom Tariq Lamptey misses out through injury. Joel Veltman takes his place in the XI whilst Levi Colwill returns to the bench after nearly two months out with a quad issue.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Summerville, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Kristensen, Struijk, Greenwood, McKennie, Sinisterra, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto.

Brighton: Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Mitoma; Ferguson. Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Referee: Paul Tierney.