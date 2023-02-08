Chris Armas, Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo are in caretaker charge of Leeds following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch as Whites head coach. Marsch was relieved of his duties following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference.

Marsch named high profile January signings McKennie and Georgino Rutter on the bench at Forest before introducing the pair in the second half. Rutter is once again named among the substitutes but McKennie starts and replaces the absent Roca as one of just two changes to the side. Robin Koch also returns from suspension to start in defence and takes the place of captain Liam Cooper who is with the matchday squad but not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-23s boss Skubala took over pre-match press conference duties on Tuesday and revealed that nothing had changed with the club’s longer term absentees which spans Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and also Rodrigo who is facing two months out with an ankle injury suffered in the FA Cup victory at Accrington Stanley.

Sonny Perkins also picked up an ankle injury at Accrington, for which he was expected to be looking at around ten days out. Skubala also revealed at his pre-match press conference that Leeds also had a few “bumps and bruises”. German defender Koch is back available after serving a one-match suspension for amassing five yellow cards.

Asked about the absences of Cooper and Roca, Skubala told Sky Sports: "Both have got a little bit of a knock so we have brought in the changes just to make sure it's a bit like for like but we we are just looking after a few bodies at the moment as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag has made three changes to his side for whom Marcel Sabitzer, Alejandro Garnacho and Diogo Dalot all come into the XI. Sabitzer replaces Casemiro who is serving a three match ban whilst Dalot comes in for Antony who is injured. Dalot takes the place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who is not involved. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also remain out injured.

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Garnacho. Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Mainoo, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Sancho.

KNOCK: For Marc Roca. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.