Both of the decisions taken by Allardyce came as a surprise and gave the Whites' midfield an unusual look prior to kick-off at Elland Road. The first big call was to take Robin Koch, a player whose previous 33 appearances were all made at centre-back, and put him in the middle of the park, just ahead of a central defence that had a right-back and a part-time left-back in it.

Koch has played in defensive midfield previously, featuring there from time to time even before he made the move to Leeds from Freiburg to join Marcelo Bielsa's side. Bielsa used him on occasion when Kalvin Phillips was missing, with mixed results.

Allardyce believes Koch's ability on both sides of the ball marks him out as an ideal candidate to play in there as a stopper, where he made the most blocks and clearances of the Leeds side. The hosts looked difficult to play through, centrally, forcing Newcastle wide.

"Well it was my job to do that," said Allardyce of the midfield change..

"People playing in that position have the ability that Robin has and the defensive nous, it means he can make the play happen. He can also stop the opposition. He's a terrific asset in that position today. And then I think we got a bit better when Adam [Forshaw] came in alongside him in the second half as well."

That brings up big midfield call number two. Forshaw, who recently returned to fitness after a lengthy rehab period for a groin issue and had performed well enough against nightmarishly-good Manchester City, was declared fit to start by head of medicine and performance Rob Price. Crucially, however, he was not declared fit to play 90 minutes.

Allardyce therefore went with Sam Greenwood, next to regular starter Weston McKennie, in the centre of the pitch, with the idea of introducing Forshaw if the game needed him. At half-time it became clear to the manager that Forshaw had to come on. Greenwood struggled to make an impact, finding it difficult to find team-mates or lay a glove on Joelinton. Forshaw improved Leeds, visibly.

BIG CALLS - Sam Allardyce was comfortable with how his two big midfield calls went in Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday. Pic: Getty

"It's a delicate play with Adam of course," said Allardyce.

"Based on the fact the medical staff say we can play him about 60 minutes but I felt bringing him on at half-time was the right thing with his experience. We pushed Weston up on Joelinton, who was getting far too much ball.

"Young Sam came in, but inexperienced, he did the best he could but I think when Adam came on alongside Robin, and we pushed Weston forward a bit we got a bit more in possession, forward a bit more. So we find out these things all the time. I have to do it as quick as I possibly can because time's running out."

Allardyce will be faced with more big decisions this week as he prepares for the penultimate game of the season at West Ham United. With Junior Firpo suspended, he could bring Pascal Struijk in at left-back or put Max Wober there, which would create a vacancy in the centre of defence. He spoke of the need for goalscorers on the pitch after Saturday's game, which hints that both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo could start again in London. There's no doubt, however, that Forshaw has to play as many minutes as he's able.

