EPIC: Marcelo Bielsa in the Elland Road rain as the Argentine and Pep Guardiola, right, lock horns for the first time in English football in the 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Manchester City of October 2020. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Twelve of the best Marcelo Bielsa games at Leeds United as Argentine is sacked by Whites

Marcelo Bielsa's tenure as Leeds United head coach is over - and we have picked out 12 of the Argentine's most memorable games in charge of the Whites.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 1:59 pm

Bielsa was appointed back in June 2018 and went on to transform the club, ending United's 16-year exile from the Premier League by sealing promotion as Championship champions in 2020.

The Whites then stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side and whilst the second season back has been a disappointment, the memories of some sensational games and unbelievable highs will never be forgotten.

Here we pick out a dozen of Bielsa's best in the Whites hotseat.

1. Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1 - August 2018

The Argentine's first game in charge at a sunny and packed Elland Road. Nobody really knew what to expect but the contest brought a first glimpse of Bielsaball for the first time. Wow. Picture by Tony Johnson.

2. Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3 - December 2018

An absolutely epic clash at Villa Park in which Leeds were 2-0 down, only to fight back and record a 3-2 victory thanks to a late winner from Kemar Roofe. A Christmas craker. Picture by Tony Johnson.

3. Leeds United 2 Derby County 0 - January 2019

More about the backdrop to start with after the Spygate story broke and Leeds then brushed aside Frank Lampard's Rams on a Friday night at Elland Road to move five points clear in top spot. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

4. Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1 - April 2019

A 'dead rubber' supposedly with Leeds now only destined for the play-offs and heartache against Derby yet the Whites and Villa served up an incredible game in which Bielsa ordered Leeds to let Villa score a walked in equaliser. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

