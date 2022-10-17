Twelve brilliant photos of Leeds United fans v Arsenal as record is set

Jesse Marsch’s Whites were cheered on by a cauldron of noise from the stands as part of an attendance of 36,700 which was the best at Elland Road so far this season.

In fact, the attendance was the second-highest at LS11 since United’s return to the Premier League, eclipsed only by 15 more fans in the stands for the 4-2 defeat against Manchester United last February which was witnessed by a turnout of 36,715.

Those fans present on Sunday also had a longer afternoon than expected after a power cut caused a 40-minute delay to the contest which was halted in just the second minute before finally getting back underway at 2.42pm.

United’s supporters then witnessed one of the most dramatic games seen inside the ground in recent times as Mikel Arteta’s league leaders somehow left West Yorkshire with a 1-0 victory.

But not without a boat load of Leeds chances, a missed penalty and then one final twist of a second penalty and Arsenal red card which were both then rescinded after the intervention of VAR.

Here, via YEP photographer Simon Hulme, are 12 brilliant pictures of Leeds United’s brilliant support against the Gunners.

1. Leeds United v Arsenal Leeds United v Arsenal. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2. Leeds United v Arsenal. Leeds United v Arsenal. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3. Leeds United v Arsenal. Leeds United v Arsenal. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4. Leeds United v Arsenal. Leeds United v Arsenal. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales