'Turning point' - Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for Leeds United clash vs Wolves

Translator Andres Clavijo and Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Whites are currently languishing 17th in the table after a sluggish start to the season that has seen them take just six points from their opening eight matches.

Last weekend, Marcelo Bielsa’s men slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton, with Armando Broja scoring a second-half winner for the Saints.

For their part, Wolves have won four of their last five top flight outings, including a dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

But Stelling believes that Leeds can bounce back with a positive result when they host Bruno Lage’s side tomorrow.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super 6, the Soccer Saturday host has predicted a 1-0 win for the Whites.

Fellow pundit Neil Mellor is also forecasting a win for Bielsa’s men.

Offering his opinion to Super 6, he said: "These are two teams in a contrasting run of form.

"Leeds are hanging just above the relegation zone while Wolves have won their last three Premier League matches, coming from two goals behind to beat rivals Aston Villa 3-2 last weekend.

"Despite that, Leeds are yet to fire on all cylinders but this could be the turning point in front of a sold-out Elland Road."

Leeds’ recent record against Wolves leaves a lot to be desired, with the Whites having lost their last five outings against the midlands club.