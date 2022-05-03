The Premier League season is heading down the final stretch with so much still to play for and a summer transfer window on the horizon.

Leeds United are right back in the thick of a relegation battle after wins for Everton and Burnley last weekend as Jesse Marsch’s side lost to league leaders Manchester City.

The Whites are now just two points above the Toffees, who have a game in hand, going into their final four fixtures of the 2021/22 league season.

Leeds head to Arsenal for their next match with the Gunners fighting their own battle at the other end of the table as they look to finish inside the top four and secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Jesse Marsch spoke about the pressure on his team ahead of their difficult run-in over the next few weeks.

He said: “The pressure is a reality but we have to control our reaction to the pressure and focus our energies in ways that can live in realities.

“And the realities are that the more that we’re able to focus on ourselves in our performances, then the more that we’ve been able to control results and put good performances together.”

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also preparing for the summer transfer window as they identify new targets and look at moving players on.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

United to get ‘free run’ at Rice signing Manchester United will have a ‘free run’ at signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with rivals focusing on strengthening other areas (ESPN) Photo Sales

Italian move could be on the cards for Lingard AC Milan and Juventus are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard (ESPN) Photo Sales

Everton require £50m to sell Richarlison Everton are confident they can secure a £50million-plus fee for Richarlison if he continues his strong finish to the season (Football Insider) Photo Sales

Martinez back on Gunners’ radar Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan’s Argentina international forward Lautaro Martinez (The Times) Photo Sales