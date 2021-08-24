However, it's a guessing game from the bookmakers over the first scorer market which is still topped by Patrick Bamford despite the prominence of a particular trio of young Whites stars.

Crewe sit 22nd in League One meaning there are 50 places between the two sides and Leeds are now long odds to win inside 90 minutes.

The Whites were a best priced 4-11 on Monday afternoon but 6-25 is now the best it gets and Marcelo Bielsa's side are as now short as 1-6 with some firms.

CUP OUTING? Sam Greenwood, above, is one of three Leeds United youngsters prominent in the first scorer market for the Tuesday night clash against Crewe. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

David Artell's visitors were a best priced 17-2 to cause a shock inside 90 minutes but are now out to 31-2 and even the draw is on offer at 13-2.

A draw would take the game straight to penalties and overall Leeds are 1-9 to go through whilst Crewe are on offer at 15-2 and the first scorer market is dominated by Whites players.

But despite the possibility of United head coach Marcelo Bielsa making plenty of changes, Leeds no 9 Bamford still tops the first scorer market at 3-1.

Record signing Rodrigo is next at a best priced 7-2, followed by Raphinha at 5s and then a player for whom a start seems extremely likely in Helder Costa at 11-2.

Joe Gelhardt has not been quoted by plenty of firms but the young forward is 4-1 with SkyBet, the same price as fellow Academy star attacker Sam Greenwood who is as big as 11-2 with other firms.

Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison are both 13-2, slightly shorter in the betting than another Whites youngster in Crysencio Summerville who is 17-2.

There is then a gap in the market to the likes of Stuart Dallas (10s) and Mateusz Klich (11s) before the three players regarded as the chief Crewe threats at Mikael Mandron (14s), Chris Porter (14s) and Owen Dale (18s).

Former Whites midfielder Luke Murphy is as big as 33-1 to net first against his former side or 10-1 as an any time scorer and the bookies think Leeds will go through without conceding.

A 2-0 win for the Whites is favourite in the correct score market at 31-5, followed by 3-0 to the hosts at 36-5 and then a 1-0 home win at 44-5.

The bookies are certain Leeds are going through, though nowhere near as certain as to who will get the goals to put them in round three.

