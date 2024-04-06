Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have received a triple boost with three stars returning for Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Coventry City.

Ilia Gruev, Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts all suffered injuries during the international break and both Gnonto and Roberts were expected to be facing around three weeks out. Gruev was not ruled out for any set period of time but missed Monday night’s clash at home to Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Daniel Farke said that the Bulgarian had a chance of being involved for the fixture at Coventry five days later and reported on Thursday that both Gnonto and Roberts were making good progress in their recoveries.

As part of a huge triple boost, Gruev now comes straight back into the starting line up while Gnonto and Roberts return to the bench. Gruev takes the place of Sam Byram in the only change to the side, meaning a return to right back for Archie Gray as Gruev partners Glen Kamara in the middle of the park.

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew both drop off the bench as Gnonto and Roberts make their returns. Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas had all already been ruled out.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has made one change to his side as attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare replaces defender in Joel Latibeaudiere in the XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City: Collins; van Eqijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Eccles, Sheaf; Palmer, O'Hare, Wright; Simms. Subs: Wilson, Binks, Dasilva, Kelly, Latibeaudiere, Torp, Tavares, Lusala, Andrews.