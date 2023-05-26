Triple Leeds United blow expected with big Elland Road warning and staggering Whites view

MAIN HOPE: Rodrigo for Leeds United in Sunday's must win and pray clash against Tottenham at Elland Road. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Second-bottom Leeds quite simply must beat Sunday’s final day visitors Tottenham Hotspur to stand any chance of keeping their Premier League status but the Whites also need slip ups from both fourth-bottom Everton and third-bottom Leicester City to survive.

Everton host Bournemouth on Sunday whilst Leicester welcome West Ham as all three sides fighting for survival take in home matches on the final day. Leeds, though, are the only team of the trio not expected to pick up a final day victory by the bookmakers who have both Everton and Leicester odds-on for victories and Everton no bigger than 4-9 to beat Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would make matters elsewhere redundant but the oddsmakers are also fancying Tottenham’s chances at Elland Road as Spurs are favourites across the board and no bigger than 7-5. Leeds are a best-priced 7-4 whilst the draw is on offer at just shy of 4-1 at 19-5.

In a strong Elland Road warning, Harry Kane is just 11-10 to score at any point during the contest and 7-2 favourite to net first. United’s top scorer Rodrigo is not far behind at 11-2, followed by team mate but fellow injury doubt Patrick Bamford (13-2) and then Spurs ace Heung-Min Son (15-2).

A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 15-2 but a point would not be enough for Leeds whose other relegation rivals Leicester are also expected to beat West Ham. The Foxes are not as short as Everton but still odds on across the board for a victory at a best-priced 10-11. West Ham are 14-5 shots with the draw on offer at 3s. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are as big as 6-1 to win at Goodison Park where the draw is a 19-5 chance.

With so much against the Whites, Leeds are now rated near certainties for relegation at a best-priced 1-25 for the drop although plenty of firms are only offering 1-33 and SpreadEx are going a staggering 1-100 about the club going down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad