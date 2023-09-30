Triple Leeds United blow after Southampton setback but double slice of relief

Fresh blows have followed Leeds United’s extremely disappointing defeat at Southampton but with a double slice of Whites relief.

Leeds began the weekend in sixth place but Daniel Farke’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at St Mary’s in which they trailed 3-0 at the interval after a terrible first half. Leeds remained in sixth place ahead of the day’s 3pm kick-offs but the Whites have now been overtaken by Cardiff City, Norwich City and West Brom who all enjoyed victories.

Yet a double slice of relief was provided by highflying Ipswich Town being held to a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town and also Preston North End being walloped 4-0 by visiting West Brom. Victory for Ipswich could have seen Leeds end the weekend 11 points off the automatic promotion places but the worst case scenario will now see the Whites nine points adrift of the top two.

Ipswich have still moved top after the draw at Huddersfield and a point ahead of Leicester City who visit Blackburn Rovers in the weekend’s sole remaining game for a Sunday 12 noon kick-off.

