Trio sidelined for Leeds United's next opponents Nottingham Forest including international ace
Leeds United's next opponents Nottingham Forest have been without a trio of summer signings ahead of Monday night's clash at Elland Road, two of whom have effectively already been ruled out.
Moussa Niakhate, Orel Mangala and Omar Richards have all recently been sidelined and 26-year-old French centre-back Niakhate has already been ruled out for a couple of months.
The summer signing from Mainz 05 was forced off in the latter stages of last month's 1-0 win at home to West Ham United and boss Steve Cooper has since revealed that the centre-back would be looking at around two months out with a hamstring injury.
Former England under-21s international left back Richards joined the club in July from Bayern Munich but the summer recruit has yet to feature for Forest due to a leg injury.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer works out new Leeds United predicted Premier League finishing position and points tally after Brentford hiding plus relegation twist
-
2
Leeds United new boy Willy Gnonto's Thorp Arch impression revealed by direct competition
-
3
Leeds United reach ‘agreement’ for ‘highest standard’ defender, Whites ace could be on ‘last contract’ at club
-
4
Leeds United part-owners reveal relationship hope and city event after aggressive 49ers moves
-
5
Leeds United star in danger of ‘being replaced’ as transfer raid for Serie A star ‘lined up’
Cooper said before August's Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town that the 24-year-old was still around one month away from returning.
Belgium international midfielder Managla, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Everton towards the end of last month during which he was taken off ten minutes into the second half.
Mangala, who joined from VfB Stuttgart in the summer, has not featured since although Cooper insisted it would be "more days and weeks, rather than any longer."