Moussa Niakhate, Orel Mangala and Omar Richards have all recently been sidelined and 26-year-old French centre-back Niakhate has already been ruled out for a couple of months.

The summer signing from Mainz 05 was forced off in the latter stages of last month's 1-0 win at home to West Ham United and boss Steve Cooper has since revealed that the centre-back would be looking at around two months out with a hamstring injury.

Former England under-21s international left back Richards joined the club in July from Bayern Munich but the summer recruit has yet to feature for Forest due to a leg injury.

SETBACK: Belgian international midfielder Orel Mangala, above, has not featured for Leeds United's next opponents Nottingham Forest since last month's 1-1 draw at Everton in which he picked up a hamstring injury. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Cooper said before August's Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town that the 24-year-old was still around one month away from returning.

Belgium international midfielder Managla, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Everton towards the end of last month during which he was taken off ten minutes into the second half.