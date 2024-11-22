Trio ruled out of forthcoming Leeds United clash but 'very sharp' star back to face Whites
Boss Luke Williams has provided his Swansea City team news for Sunday’s Championship visit of Leeds United for which a trio have been ruled out but another player returns.
Jisung Eom, Sam Parker and Josh Ginnelly have all been out injured for the Swans of late and Williams has revealed that none of the trio will be back to face Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Williams, though, has been boosted by the return of 30-year-old defensive midfielder Jay Fulton who has been out with a calf injury but is now back in contention for Sunday’s 3pm kick-off in South Wales.
Providing his team news at Friday’s pre-match press conference and as quoted by the club’s official website, Williams declared: “We're in good shape. We have Jay Fulton in full training, which is great news and he's looking very sharp.
"Eom is not with the full squad training yet, he's doing well and his rehabilitation is on track. We'll hopefully see him in full training next week.
"Sam Parker is very close, he'll do some squad training this week and will hopefully be fully integrated next week. We're getting there again with Josh Ginnelly, we're really optimistic with him and can't wait to see him back out on the pitch.”
