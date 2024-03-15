Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of Millwall attackers have been ruled out of Sunday's Championship clash at Leeds United for which an unwell Lions defender is also a doubt.

Kevin Nisbet, Tom Bradshaw and Aidomo Emakhu have all recently been sidelined with injuries and Lions boss Neil Harris has revealed that none of them will feature in the weekend's showdown at Elland Road.

Doubts also surround the participation of defender Wes Harding who has been unwell. Harris hopes Harding may re-join the group by the weekend.

Providing his team news at his pre-match press conference as quoted by Southwark News, Harris said: "The three attacking players that have been injured in Kevin Nisbet, Tom Bradshaw and Aidomo Emakhu, they’re not returning this week and won’t be returning for Easter weekend either. But we’re more hopeful after that.

“Tom and Kevin have specialist appointments next week to assess where they’re at and we’re hoping they’re going to be very positive and they’re going to be continuing their fast development on the rehab to be back on the team sheet in some capacity sooner rather than later, certainly this season.