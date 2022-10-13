Trio injured and seven rested as Mikel Arteta takes Leeds United decision upon unique Arsenal test

The Gunners take on Norwegian hosts Bodo/Glimt on an artificial pitch inside the Arctic Circle on Thursday evening (kick-off 5.45pm) but star striker Gabriel Jesus is not part of the squad. Summer signing Jesus has been in superb form but suffered a blow to the head in the closing stages of Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool in which the striker was involved in several physical challenges. Jesus was instructed to stay at home as Arsenal headed out for Norway and rested ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

“We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

Jesus comes out of the XI as one seven changes to the side as Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and keeper Aaron Ramsdale all drop to the bench. Former Leeds loanee Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba are the only three players to start for Arsenal who also lined up against Liverpool. Oleksandr Zinchenko is sidelined with a muscular injury whilst Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are also injured with longer term issues.