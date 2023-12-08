Leeds United are about to take in the first instalment of back-to-back away games, ahead of which the club’s fans are cautiously optimistic.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers including a league leaders warning, kit worry and a suggested expectation involving Archie Gray.

DAVID WATKINS

Another big week lies ahead for Leeds United, with games at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland and then a home fixture against Coventry. With no sign of the top teams slowing down, it feels like we’ll need a good haul of points against three sides that have all stumbled recently if we are to keep pace with the leaders.

REST? Mooted for Leeds United star Archie Gray, right, at Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Up first is the trip to Ewood Park where a sold-out 7,337 allocation of Leeds tickets promises to provide a festive atmosphere! Blackburn were mauled 3-1 at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday last time out, having conceded inside five minutes, so that looks like the target for Leeds, another early goal, of which there have been plenty in our recent games.

The problem is though, too many of those have come from the opposition! Rovers will have their own incentive to get back on the winning trail as three points for them could see them into the top six and reawaken their promotion hopes, so this is no easy task. Blackburn won three out of four before that Hillsborough reverse. At our best, we ought to be able to shade this one, especially if we can get that early goal.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2 Leeds United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

On the back of Saturday’s enthralling 3-2 win over Middlesbrough, a trip over the Pennines at the weekend is next up and they will be backed by over 7,000 fans at Ewood Park. Blackburn have won three out of their last five games including wins over Birmingham, Stoke and Norwich.

Surprisingly, they lost 3-1 at bottom-of-the-league Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday. They sit just outside the top six with 28 points. With the majority of the Leeds squad fit, Farke has a multitude of options but I’m not expecting him to change the team from the one that faced Boro. Djed Spence, now fit, may have to wait to make his first start due to the impressive form of Archie Gray who has made the right-back position his own with some very good displays.

Leeds may be favourites but this is another game that looks a tight one. Blackburn will want to show their fans a reaction from their defeat in South Yorkshire. Another thing to put in the ‘mix’ is that Leeds won’t be in a white kit and they’ve not won a game in an away kit for a very long time.

They are unbeaten home and away when wearing the home kit. A nice comfortable 1-0 win would be good but it’s Leeds, so I'm expecting another rollercoaster.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With two recent victories to kick off a tough run of games, Leeds United head over the Pennines tomorrow to face Blackburn Rovers in what will be another difficult fixture. Rovers are on the fringes of the play-offs and their league position has been built on a foundation of solid away form.

Although their record at home isn’t as strong, Blackburn have the tools, particularly in the Championship’s top scorer, Sammie Szmodics, to hurt anyone. Leeds, then, will need to be on top form and tighten up a recently leaky defence if they are to secure a result.

Everyone in the league knows that United’s attack is their strength, so it will be interesting to see how, and indeed if, manager Jon Dahl Thomasson goes about it. When Leeds’ forward players are on form there aren’t many Championship defences that can handle them. With games against five of the Championship’s current top nine to come in December, momentum will be crucial to United’s success.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

I am really looking forward to this game – Leeds are bang in form and with over 7,000 travelling supporters, the atmosphere should be fantastic. It feels like an age since we were able to take such numbers away from home and I fully expect several goal celebrations.

That’s not to say I expect an easy game – far from it, but I do feel that right now we can beat any team in this league and despite our knack of missing good opportunities, thankfully we are creating sufficient to still score enough to win games.

I expect no team changes except possibly Djed Spence at right-back in order to give Archie Gray a break with this game being the first of three in a week yet again. Although, should we be comfortable during the game I would expect to see all substitutes used. One player we will especially need to watch is Sammie Szmodics who is not the Championships top scorer by luck and therefore the centre-backs will have to be on full alert for 90+ minutes.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

The next two fixtures look very tricky. Although Blackburn Rovers lead the pack of clubs competing for a play-off place, they are 10 points behind the Whites. This statistic is largely irrelevant as United continue to look up the table at the automatic promotion places and it’s important that the Whites continue to keep the pressure on Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

There are few clues to be found in Rovers' current results. They lost away to Sheffield Wednesday last time out after dispatching Birmingham 4-2 at Ewood Park. United are in fine form but can’t afford a Rotherham-type slip up and this is just the sort of fixture that could produce an upset so Daniel Farke will be making sure that Rovers are given due respect.

The usual generous allocation of tickets from the Lancashire club will ensure that our fans are in good voice and no major selection difficulties are envisaged. Based on current form, I’m backing Leeds to carry on with their winning form and a tighter looking defence would be welcome.