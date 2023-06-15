A club statement on Thursday afternoon read: “Leeds United are saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Gordon McQueen at the age of 70, following a battle with dementia.

"McQueen returned to Elland Road in 2019, with many former players, staff and legends as part of the club’s centenary celebrations and was also given the Freedom of the City of Leeds, along with the rest of the Leeds United team from 1967-1974.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Gordon’s wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla, along with his friends at this time.”

Gordon McQueen poses for photographs as a Leeds United player in 1974 (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

McQueen signed for the Whites from St Mirren in 1972 and represented the club during six successful years. The Scot was a First Division winner in 1974 and European Cup runner-up with Leeds in 1975, whilst also making the PFA Team of the Year in 1975 and 1978 before joining Manchester United.

The Kilbirnie-born enforcer represented the club 172 times and is fondly remembered as a key dressing room fixture during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in January 2021. He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.

McQueen’s daughter Hayley posted a moving tribute to her father on social media, which read: “Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad, I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb.

"I’m hoping we can now remember him for the man he was & not the man he became this last few years. We thought we were losing him when home palliative care came to look after him back in December, we were distraught but being the big strong man that he is, battled on for many months.

"Whilst it’s been unimaginably sad & at times unbearable for my mum who has cared for him at home we’ve had precious time with him whilst this cruel disease & all that comes with it completely took over, he certainly put up a fight. One comfort was he knew all his friends & family right till the end but to watch someone slowly die I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

"I now want to remember my Dad for the man he was, the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the greatest storyteller who certainly lived life to the full, he made sure everything was one big adventure & full of so much fun for me Anna & Eddie.

