Tributes paid as former Leeds United boss Terry Venables dies

Former Leeds United boss Terry Venables has died, aged 80

The family of Terry Venables have confirmed that the former Leeds United manager has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Venables, who was in charge of Leeds for a little under a year in the early 2000s during a turbulent time for the club, is best known for his time in charge of Tottenham and England with who he led to the semi-finals of the European Championships on home soil in 1996.

A short family statement, released through the League Managers Association read: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a family statement. We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Leeds United posted a tribute to their former manager, saying: "Everyone at LUFC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Terry Venables. Our thoughts and condolences are with Terry's family and friends at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Terry"

Gary Lineker, who played under Venables at Tottenham and Barcelona posted on X: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

Ex-Leeds player Chris Kamara posted: "Gutted to hear Terry Venables has passed away. Top player & a fantastic manager I got to know the person & he was a great bloke. Great memories of being with him in his club Scribes in Kensington back in the late 90s. RIP Terry."

