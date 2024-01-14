Trialist Leeds United youngster gets game for top-flight side v European opposition with boss praise
A top-flight side are "having a look" at a Leeds United youngster who has played in a friendly for them against European opposition.
Twenty-year-old Whites defender Kris Moore is currently on trial with SPL side Hibernian who are on a winter training camp in Dubai ahead of the return to action next weekend at Forfar United in the Scottish Cup.
Hibs took on Swiss side Servette in a friendly on Friday and Moore was given a start at right back as part of a team that also featured ex-Leeds attacker Adryan who is also on trial with Nick Montgomery's side. Hibs fell to a 5-1 defeat in the fixture, after which Montgomery discussed both Moore and Adryan.
“Kris Moore, the young defender from Leeds, we’re having a look at him," said Montgomery, as quoted by the Hibs Observer.
"I didn’t think we had enough bodies to come on the camp, so it was a good opportunity to have a look at him at right-back with Lewis Miller away and only really having young Rory (Whitaker) otherwise, so it was good for him, and Kanayo (Med), to get some minutes.
“Adryan is a Brazilian player who’s been out of the game for the last couple of months due to a family situation but he’s been training in Dubai and we thought it would be a good chance for him to train with us so we could have a look at him."