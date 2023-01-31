'Trash talk' - Weston McKennie makes Leeds United vow and tells fans what he will bring to team

USA international midfielder McKennie has joined Leeds on loan from Juventus until the end of the season with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the current campaign. A permanent deal worth around £30m is likely to be confirmed in the summer and McKennie says he will bring a variety of traits to United's side and that he will quickly settle in at Elland Road upon a vow that he is "ready" for take off at LS11.

The 24-year-old is linking up with USA international team mates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aarosnon at Leeds plus American compatriot head coach Jesse Marsch but told Sky Sports News of the US links: "I'm a social butterfly. I get along with anyone. My mum always says I get along with a rock if I need to but it will definitely help in getting situated in so I'm happy for that."

Asked what United's fans could expect from him, McKennie declared: "Hard work, non stop, 90 minutes, back and forth, tackles, trash talk probably, everything. Funny moments and serious moments, everything. It's a dream come true honestly. I have dreamed of playing in the Premier League for the longest time and now it's coming to reality. To be able to have the support system that I have here, I'm ready."