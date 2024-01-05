The man behind Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen's loan transfers from Leeds United to Italian side AS Roma has agreed to mutually part ways with the Serie A club at the end of the January window.

Portuguese sporting director Tiago Pinto will end his association with the Italian club after three years following the conclusion of this month's transfer window, a statement confirmed on Thursday.

Pinto has worked alongside head coach and fellow countryman Jose Mourinho in supplementing the team's squad over the past few seasons and helped the team clinch the inaugural UEFA Conference League title in 2023, whilst also reaching the UEFA Europa League Final the following season.

"AS Roma and Tiago Pinto can confirm their decision to mutually part company, effective from Saturday, February 3rd," the club's official statement read.

"AS Roma would like to express its gratitude to Tiago for the unwavering dedication and hard work done over three years and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

Pinto was responsible for the signings of Leeds duo Llorente and Kristensen during the most recent summer window, which saw both players arrive at Stadio Olimpico on season-long loans. Llorente had previously spent six months in Rome on an initial loan deal prior to Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

Roma's American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin commented on Pinto's exit saying: “His term of office will come to an end at the closing of this winter transfer window. The process of hiring a new sporting director is underway and we look forward to making an announcement in the coming weeks.”

On his own departure, Pinto said: “After three years, I believe that my cycle in Rome has come to an end, and, as my departure approaches, I would like to thank all those who made my stay at the club and in this city so special."