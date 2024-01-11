Watch the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast ahead of Leeds United's trip to Cardiff City in the Championship

Welcome to the Inside Elland Road podcast as Leeds United prepare to return to Championship action this weekend.

The Whites travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon and they'll be keen to extend their winning start to 2024. Daniel Farke's side beat Peterborough United in the FA Cup last time out to build on their 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Year's Day and, after what was a difficult festive period, spirits are up as they look to close the gap between themselves and the top two.

Leeds will make the journey without Luke Ayling, of course. The vice-captain completed his loan move to Middlesbrough on Wednesday afternoon and with his contract expiring at the end of the current season, the switch brings Ayling's seven-and-a-half year stint with the club to an end.

With Ayling following Djed Spence out of the Elland Road door, the Whites are expected to be active in this month's transfer window. Several players have been linked with moves to West Yorkshire already and while Farke has been keeping his cards close to his chest, the next few weeks could be very interesting indeed.

YEP writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue get together to discuss the window, this weekend's fixture and everything else happening around Elland Road at present. To access a link to the podcast click HERE to watch on Shots TV.