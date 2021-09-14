Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United under-21s team news - summer signings start for young Whites
Summer signings Amari Miller and Sean McGurk both start for a young and inexperienced Leeds United under-21s side in Tuesday evening's EFL Trophy opener at Tranmere Rovers.
Charlie Allen and 'keeper Dani van den Heuvel are also among the more experienced players to start along with Nohan Kenneh, Max Dean and Kris Moore.
The line up is completed by Joseph Snowdon, Harvey Sutcliffe, Jeremiah Mullen and Archie Gray,
Leeds United under-21s v Tranmere: Van Den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Moore, Kenneh, Mullen, Snowdon, Allen, Miller, McGurk, Gray, Dean. Subs: Christy, Hughes, Spencer, Carole, Coleman, Thomas, Andreucci.
