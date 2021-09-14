Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United under-21s team news - summer signings start for young Whites

Charlie Allen and 'keeper Dani van den Heuvel are also among the more experienced players to start along with Nohan Kenneh, Max Dean and Kris Moore.

The line up is completed by Joseph Snowdon, Harvey Sutcliffe, Jeremiah Mullen and Archie Gray,

Leeds United under-21s v Tranmere: Van Den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Moore, Kenneh, Mullen, Snowdon, Allen, Miller, McGurk, Gray, Dean. Subs: Christy, Hughes, Spencer, Carole, Coleman, Thomas, Andreucci.

TROPHY TEST: For Leeds United's under-21s and boss Mark Jackson, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

